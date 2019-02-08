TODD COUNTY, KY (WSMV) - A woman is dead after a car wreck in Todd County on Thursday.
Authorities say 73-year-old Helen Miller of Elkton, KY, lost control of her vehicle and ran it off of U.S. 68.
According to investigators, the vehicle entered the median and went airborne after hitting a bridge abutment, eventually landing in a nearby creek.
Police say the car was found with airbags deployed and a purse and oxygen tank inside.
Todd County EMS says Miller's body was found about 200 feet downstream.
