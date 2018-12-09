MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A young woman who was robbed and carjacked outside her Murfreesboro apartment talks hopes her story will spur others in the community to remain vigilant and stay safe.
The woman told News4 the robbery happened right outside Chaney Ridge Apartments on Saturday night.
The woman, who asked not to be identified, pulled up in front of her unit around 6:30 p.m. Shortly after getting out of the car, two men came toward her in the breezeway.
She says they grabbed her, told her to empty her pockets and be quiet. The two men took her car keys and drove off in her 2013 Toyota Camry.
Now, she says she's replayed everything in her head, wondering what she could have done differently.
“You have to be extra cautious, especially being a woman,” she said. “You have to be cautious of your surroundings.”
The woman says the two men were not wearing masks but she wasn’t able to give a very good description of them.
“All the times I’ve replayed this in my mind, I wish I had my phone on and had been talking to somebody," she said. "Just put up guards to make sure you don't put yourself in that situation."
Anyone with information about this crime should contact the Murfreesboro Police Department at
