Police are searching for armed robbery suspects after a woman was robbed at gunpoint while getting out of her car in Berry Hill Saturday night.
Surveillance video shows the woman pulling into a parking lot, seconds later a red car pulls over, two people jump out and attack the woman.
“I heard a scream and I thought it was friends messing around with each other,” witness Aubriana Fumagali said.
Fumagali was in her car nearby and watched a female suspect hit the victim and take the victim’s purse.
“She struggles with her purse for a minute and then ran,” Fumagali said.
Once Fumagali realizes what was happening she jumped in to try and help.
“I got out of my car and I saw her run around the building so I ran the opposite way trying to cut her off,” Fumagali said. “Then I saw the red hatchback with tinted windows just peeled off.”
Police say the victim told them the female suspect was with a man with a gun. Police say the victim was hit after the suspects asked her for her bag and she said no.
The victim told police it appeared another man was driving the car which police described as a red Ford Fusion.
At this time police say no one has been arrested for this crime, if you have any information call Nashville Police.
