NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman told Metro Police that she returned to her Antioch apartment last week and found a man inside her kitchen, naked, and holding a knife.
The woman told police she was about to get in the shower when she heard a noise in her apartment.
When she investigated, she discovered the man, Oscar Jaimes Aguilar, who told her what to do. She also told investigators that Aguilar advised if she reported the act to the police, he would kill her and her child. The woman was able to escape to the bedroom, where she texted her friend for help. Police arrived shortly after that.
Aguilar told police he could get into the apartment via the balcony door and waited inside until the woman arrived home. He told police he grabbed the knife for protection in case the woman tried to retaliate.
Police charged Aguilar with attempted aggravated rape and aggravated robbery. He sits in the Davidson County Jail on $50,000 and $25,000 bonds, respectively.
