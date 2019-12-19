NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman responsible for a fatal crash on Interstate 24 East just before the Interstate 440 junction on Aug. 31 has been arrested.
Police say 23-year-old Moesha L. Pruitt was speeding in a Hyundai Sonata westbound on I-24 when she lost control, cut across the center median and hit the driver's side of a Chevrolet Cobalt traveling eastbound. The driver of the Cobalt, 34-year-old Cecille Hopkins of Duncanville, Alabama, was critically injured and died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Sept. 6.
Pruitt and her two passengers were taken to Vanderbilt with non life threatening injuries. Police believe Pruitt was driving over 90 mph before the collision.
Pruitt was arrested at her home on Imperial Boulevard Thursday and was charged with vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment and two counts of aggravated assault.
She is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.