NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman responsible for a fatal crash on Interstate 24 East just before the Interstate 440 junction on Aug. 31 has been arrested.

Police say 23-year-old Moesha L. Pruitt was speeding in a Hyundai Sonata westbound on I-24 when she lost control, cut across the center median and hit the driver's side of a Chevrolet Cobalt traveling eastbound. The driver of the Cobalt, 34-year-old Cecille Hopkins of Duncanville, Alabama, was critically injured and died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Sept. 6. 

Pruitt and her two passengers were taken to Vanderbilt with non life threatening injuries. Police believe Pruitt was driving over 90 mph before the collision. 

Pruitt was arrested at her home on Imperial Boulevard Thursday and was charged with vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment and two counts of aggravated assault. 

She is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond. 

