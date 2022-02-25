WCSO water rescue

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Water rescue deputies pulled a woman from her stuck vehicle on a flooded road in Williamson County this morning.

The Williamson County Sheriff and Williamson County Fire departments were called to Old Natchez Road on Friday morning. A woman attempted to drive through the completely flooded road and her small car became stuck in the flowing water.

Water rescue personnel were able to pull her from the vehicle and onto an inflatable safety raft.

Law enforcement and emergency officials remind everyone to never attempt to drive through a flooded road.

