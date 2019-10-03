NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman was found shot in the leg after a shooting overnight on University Court in the Tony Sudekum Apartments in the Southside/Napier area of Nashville.
Metro Police officers responded around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday night and found a woman in the street with a gunshot wound to the leg. The woman said she was shot by her boyfriend, 30-year-old Arerion Thompson, after Thompson agreed to meet her to repay a debt.
An argument between the woman and Thompson escalated when he grabbed her hair. The victim was able to pull away and grab a can of pepper spray, at which time, Thompson got the gun and fired into the air. The victim ran away as Thompson shot her.
Thompson fled the scene in an unknown direction, and is facing charges of aggravated assault. He is also facing homicide charges on another incident out of Dickson County.
If you have any information regarding Thompson's whereabouts, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers.
