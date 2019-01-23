MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police say they have located a missing woman who was believed to be in danger.

Jean Ann Munz, 67, was last seen at the Ramada Inn in Murfreesboro on Wednesday

Police were concerned because Munz suffers from mental illness and was experiencing delusional thoughts at the time of her disappearance.

On Thursday morning, police said Munz had been found in Williamson County.

