NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have found Victoria Moore safe after she went missing at Centennial Park on Wednesday.
UPDATE: Victoria Moore has been located downtown unharmed and reunited with her family. https://t.co/aRNw1X2bhx— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 3, 2020
Moore and her family went to Centennial Park Wednesday afternoon when they left her in the car to go for a walk. When they returned, she was gone.
Police say Moore was found unharmed downtown and was reunited with her family.
If you see Moore, please call 615-862-8600.
