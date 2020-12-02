Victoria Moore

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have found Victoria Moore safe after she went missing at Centennial Park on Wednesday.

Moore and her family went to Centennial Park Wednesday afternoon when they left her in the car to go for a walk. When they returned, she was gone.

Police say Moore was found unharmed downtown and was reunited with her family.  

If you see Moore, please call 615-862-8600.

