MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police in Murfreesboro are searching for a woman who was reported missing by her boyfriend over a week ago.
Officials say 20-year-old Mariah Sue Brackett was last seen in the area of the 1000 block of NW Broad Street on Monday, September 21st.
Brackett's boyfriend told officers she left saying she was staying with a friend for the night. He then reported her missing when she never came home.
Brackett has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database as a missing person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.