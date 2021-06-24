NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - What started out as a shopping day with her 5-year-old granddaughter, took a terrifying turn. “When we were getting the bathing suits, we heard a gunshot,” Rochelle Groines said, emotional. “It was just so scary. My heart just started racing. I didn’t know what to do. I was scared I didn’t know where to hide at or anything. I was just trying to find somewhere to hide.”
She grabbed her granddaughter and followed a group of Walmart employees to the back of the store. “All thought was about my granddaughter and my family’s safety.”
Metro Police said they responded to what began as an active shooter call, to find a single gunshot was fired inside the Walmart on Charlotte Pike Wednesday afternoon. They believe both the gunman and intended victim fled.
It is thanks to the team at the Walmart, Groines said, that everyone got out safely. “They were amazing. I mean, they must have had a plan. They were amazing. They didn’t panic.”
“They helped my grandma,” five-year-old England added. One thing, though, did get left behind. “My baby doll,” she said. But the staff at Walmart came to the rescue once again. When Groines called, it waiting for them at the store.
“For them to get the doll out of the buggy, that was really nice,” she said. “I just love for them to save my doll,” England echoed.
Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.
