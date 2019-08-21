NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Family Dollar manager called police after a customer struck her with her vehicle while recording it on Facebook Live.
The manager told officers 24-year-old Dana Williams was shopping at the store on Jefferson Street and started verbally harassing the victim while at the checkout line. Williams was reportedly recording the entire incident on Facebook Live.
Once being told to leave, Williams went out to her vehicle but didn't leave the parking lot. The victim went outside in front of the vehicle again telling her she had to leave and that's when Williams drove forward hitting the victim's hand and wrist. She then fled the scene.
Authorities say the suspect was identified and was bragging about the incident on Facebook Live. According to court documents, police watched the video and heard Williams say, "I just hit that girl with my car."
Williams is facing aggravated assault charges.
