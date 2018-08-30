MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro woman said for five months she’s been followed by the same man, both at work and at home.

Now she’s pushing for an arrest.

Police said they won’t do that until an investigation is complete.

The woman wants to know what she can do to protect herself until or even if an arrest is made.

The woman’s place of work and apartment complex are right next to each other and she says her stalker knows it.

According to a complaint filed with police, the man had gone to the restaurant where she works about 10 times trying to talk to her.

He even filled out an application to work there.

When she said she was quitting he reportedly ripped it up and said “No need to work here if you are quitting.”

The man also reportedly followed her around while she was walking through her complex.

She said he paced around the apartment pool while she was there.

"It is definitely creepy to know someone is looking at her at a restaurant because you think you're out in public there are so many people around you don't think one person is going to continually pop up,” said MTSU student Makayla Ruckman.

The story is all too familiar for Ruckman.

Earlier this year she says she too was being stalked by a former MTSU student.

“He was following me on campus. He would be on the bus with me and would get off the stop at my sorority house,” said Ruckman.

After a series of News4 reports, that student was arrested.

But initially detectives said there wasn’t enough evidence.

Stalking is a Class A misdemeanor in Tennessee, but it can be hard to prove you’re being followed and that you told the person to leave you alone.

"I think if there is any physical stalking there should be stricter policies,” said Ruckman.

If arrested and convicted of stalking, the man would spend less than one year behind bars.