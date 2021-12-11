Kingston Springs woman rescued from trailer

KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN (WSMV) - One woman was rescued from a home in Cheatham County on Saturday morning. 

A mobile home collapsed on Sneed Road off Highway 70 around 3:45 a.m.  Authorities said the unidentified woman is in critical condition after being pulled from the home. 

Highway 70 is closed in Kingston Springs due to downed trees. There are confirmed reports of downed homes on Sneed and Butterworth Roads. 

 

