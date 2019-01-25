A woman has pleaded guilty to several charges in connection with a 2017 fire that killed her 3-year-old daughter, injured her husband and displaced 22 people from six apartments.
Ejotauehu Dessie, 33, will serve 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder, first degree attempted murder with serious bodily injury and 12 counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon on Thursday.
The Nashville Fire Department responded to a two-alarm apartment fire at 505 Piccadilly on Aug. 7, 2017, just before 4 a.m.
Witnesses told firefighters a child was still in the apartment where the fire started. Firefighters located Dessie’s daughter in a back bedroom. Firefighters rescued the child, however the 3-year-old died.
The fire also injured Dessie’s husband and displaced 22 people from six apartments.
Investigators determined Dessie started the fire.
“I am proud of the seven courageous men who know their craft so well and have such an outstanding percentage of convictions because of this knowledge,” NFD Fire Marshal Al Thomas said in a news release. “Due to the diligent and hard work of the Nashville Fire Department Arson Investigators, justice has been served for three-year-old Elizabeth Dessie.”
According to the District Attorney’s office, Dessie will likely face immediate deportation after she serves her sentence.
