HERMITAGE, TENN. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department is on the scene of a fully involved house fire.
Multiple units responded around 8:37 p.m. to a home in the 600 block of Netherlands Drive in Hermitage.
NFD reports one adult woman has died along with a pet.
An adult male was able to make it out safely.
At this time, it is not know what has caused this fire. Crews are expected to work through the night to investigate.
News4 will continue to update this story as details are made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.