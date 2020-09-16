The grand opening has past, and Wednesday marked the first official day of business for a new restaurant. This is actually a new chapter for a place's incredibly long history.
It's a story that starts with potatoes.
Melissa Wright will tell you no one chopped potatoes up and fried them better than her dad, Don Stiles.
"He grew up on that," said Melissa. "Growing up in east Tennessee, that's what everyone had. It was fried potatoes, cornbread in milk, pinto beans. He could peel a potato faster than anyone you've ever seen."
"I'll do mine in bacon grase and butter," she continued, referring to her fried potatoes. "It is good. It's really good."
Melissa and her dad tried for years to open a little place to serve them up.
"We wanted to do a meat-and-three food trailer and travel around," she said.
That fried potato plan wasn't meant to be. Five years ago, after Don was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer, Melissa lost her dad.
In moving to Rockvale, Melissa spotted a place that just spoke to her.
"It pulled me here," she said, referring to a building at Rockvale's corner of Concord and Versailles Rd.
It's a place with a whole lot of history.
"It's been here almost 300 years," she said. "Men signed up for the Civil War at this building. It's been a post office, a grocery store, it's been all kinds of things. It's been vacant almost 40 years. A lot of people remember this store being open in the 40s, the 50s, the 60s. We're meant to do this. We have to make it work."
Today, the place is Melissa's. Complete with a little nostalgia and the picture of her husband's grandmother on the wall, Melissa was getting ready Wednesday for her first day of business dinner crowd. The name of her meat-and-three is The Fried Tater Cafe. She said it's a name her dad would love.
"I feel like he would just be blown away," she said. "I knew my dad was just, he was here. He'd be so excited.
In her dad's memory, Melissa's so glad to give a new chapter to a place's very long story, a chapter full of fried potatoes.
