CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 48-year-old woman was hit by a car Wednesday morning in Clarksville.
The incident occurred near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Crossland Avenue. Police say a 63-year-old woman was turning into a store parking lot when she hit the cyclist, who was in a bike lane.
Police say the cyclist was knocked off the bike and hit the car's windshield.
She was transported to a Nashville hospitable in stable condition. Police say that the cyclist was wearing a helmet, and that likely prevented serious head injuries.
Police say the driver was cited for failure to use reasonable care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.