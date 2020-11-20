NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Pleasant View family is mourning the loss of a husband and father after being struck and killed on Lebanon Pike while directing traffic Thursday afternoon.

Lawrence Bledsoe, known to family and friends as Larry, was the fiancé to Elizabeth Sales.

Sales spoke to News4 exclusively and said Bledsoe has six kids, but they were expecting their first (Bledsoe's seventh).

Metro Police say Bledsoe was wearing an orange safety vest, a hard hat, and standing outside his truck when another pick-up truck hit his. He was hit by his own Silverado and died at the scene.

"He has a safety vest, an orange shirt, and an orange hat. Not sure how anyone could miss it," says Sales.

Metro Police say Bledsoe was directing traffic heading westbound around orange traffic cones.

Right before he was hit, he was on the phone with Sales.

"Considering if I were to stay on the phone with him a couple more minutes, I would have heard the whole thing," Sales recalls.

Two hours and 39 missed calls later, the expecting mother had a different plan Thursday evening.

"We were going to go get our TV, go to dinner, show him the ultrasound picture," says Sales. "But instead, I waited in our driveway where my car is now, and I didn't move. I have been up since 3:30 yesterday morning."

Sales said she wants all drivers to slow down and keep an eye on the road.

"I don't care what happened. You took my best friend; you took our kids' father."

Metro Police say the driver who hit Bledsoe had trouble seeing due to the setting sun. They say charges are pending.