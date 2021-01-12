LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office has located a missing woman who has Dementia.
Authorities said 67-year-old Deborah Alsup was found safe walking along Lebanon Highway by a driver.
The man took her to his Lebanon home, and after watching the news story on Alsup, called the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.
@RCTNSheriff says missing woman with dementia found safely in Lebanon today. A man picked up Deborah Alsup walking on Lebanon Hwy and tried to find her home. He took her to his Lebanon home, saw the TV news story today and called @wilsonsheriff.We thank media for their help. pic.twitter.com/Uzgcr3LB1B— RCTNSheriff (@RCTNSheriff) January 13, 2021
Alsup was reported missing about 9 PM from her Lebanon Highway home. THP used a helicopter to aid in the search as well as Sheriff's K-9's.
