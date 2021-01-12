Deborah Alsup
@RCTNSheriff

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office has located a missing woman who has Dementia.

Authorities said 67-year-old Deborah Alsup was found safe walking along Lebanon Highway by a driver.

The man took her to his Lebanon home, and after watching the news story on Alsup, called the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.

Alsup was reported missing about 9 PM from her Lebanon Highway home. THP used a helicopter to aid in the search as well as Sheriff's K-9's.

Deborah Alsup

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.