WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Sheriff's Deputies in Humphreys County need your help finding a missing person.
27-year-old Janie Malady went missing around 1PM on Saturday, April 10th from Porch Reed Road. She was last seen walking towards Highway 13.
Janie is 5'1", 195lbs. and has blue eyes with brown hair.
If you have seen her, please call 931-296-2301, or email CID@hcsotn.com.
