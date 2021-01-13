Daniell Cathey
MNPD

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Police are working to locate a woman they say has been missing for several days.

On Friday night, Daniell Cathey, 29, left her home around 6 p.m. to deliver food to her mother in Joelton where she had been caring for her.

At 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, police located Cathey's 2015 Nissan Altima abandoned on Dickerson Pike in a lane of travel under the Briley Parkway overpass. 

The vehicle was parked, locked and turned off with the hazard lights on and keys gone.

Police had the vehicle towed after waiting 30 minutes for the owner to return.

Cathey was reported missing Monday night by her mother.

Cathey is a black woman with long hair, standing 6'1" tall with a medium build.

She was also last known to be wearing eye glasses, blue jeans, a blue coat and grey Ugg boots.

Cathey does take medication for a medical issue but has not been conclusively diagnosed. It is unknown if this may be affecting her.

Anyone seeing Cathey or knowing her whereabouts is asked to contact the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.

