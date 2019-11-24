Rescue crews will begin searching on Monday morning for an elderly woman that is missing after her home caught on fire and collapsed in on itself Sunday morning.

 A grim search begins Monday morning.  The medical examiner is looking for a woman missing after her home on Old Hickory Lake was destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning.

The house at 47 Jones Circle burned so hot it collapsed on itself.

 Authorities told News 4 an elderly woman  lived there alone-  the widow of a well-known country music executive.

The call was initially dispatched as a small grass fire; but by 6:10 am, dispatchers said:

"The roof is collapsed, and all the walls are collapsed, they said the house is already gone.”

Fire crews struggled to get enough water. They  had to shuttle it in because there were no hydrants nearby.  Then, they had to negotiate a long driveway leading to the

5200 square foot house on the shore of the lake.

Then came the especially bad news, as reported by a fire crew to the dispatcher:  

"The son came and said that there was someone living in the house."

As of Sunday night, that person was officially listed as missing.  It was too hot for the medical examiner to look for a body.

According to records on file with the Davidson County property assessor’s office, the home

belongs to the late Jack McFadden and his wife Virginia Jo McFadden.

Jack died in 1998 at age 71.  He managed the careers of  Buck Owens, Billy Ray Cyrus and the late Keith Whitley.   Jack McFadden was  also talent coordinator for the TV show "Hee Haw."

 The lakefront fire was a stubborn one.

 When hotspots kept rekindling, the fire department made a rare call and requested a  fire boat – a request so unusual that one fire official asked for confirmation.

"Did I hear you dispatch Boat 22 on a call?"

The boat wouldn't arrive until almost 8 am, some 45 minutes after it was dispatched.  The crew on Boat 22 was away from the fire station at the time the call went out and reported it would be at least ten minutes before they would be at their firehall.  The boat is kept at the firehall.

When Boat 22 arrived, it began pumping water from the lake - trying to cool a fire where authorities fear more may have been lost than just decades of memories.

