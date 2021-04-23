NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Friday, a woman reached out to News4 claiming she was paralyzed after receiving the Pfizer vaccine.
Brandy McFadden got her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on April 16. "I just started not feeling great," she recalled.
By the following afternoon, Mcfadden said she couldn't walk and had excruciating neck pain. "It just started progressively getting worse and I just started screaming in pain at the top of my lungs."
Unable to move from the neck down, her husband took her to the emergency room at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Six days later, she remained in the hospital, and said a CT scan, MRI, EMG, and blood work all returned nothing unusual. Mcfadden told News4 she is epileptic but said this was not a seizure.
"As far as to answers as to why this happened, they don't know," she said.
By the following Friday, McFadden had regained movement in her arms, and could wiggle her toes. She believes she had a reaction the Pfizer Vaccine.
"This has been a nightmare," she said. "I just wanted to get my shot, and I never expected to get this at all."
McFadden has been in touch with a woman in Pittsburgh, who claims the same thing happened to her. " It was the scariest thing in the world to go to sleep completely fine, to wake up 1:30 in the morning and not be able to move at all," the woman told WPXI.
"You're happy to find somebody else, but you're like, 'how could this be happening?'" Mcfadden said, tearfully.
News4 does not have medical confirmation that this event was related to the Pfizer vaccine. Vanderbilt University Medical Center declined to comment.
Pfizer sent News4 the following statement.
"We take adverse events that are potentially associated with our COVID-19 vaccine, BNT162b2, very seriously. We closely monitor all such events and collect relevant information to share with global regulatory authorities. At this time, our ongoing review has not identified any safety signals with paralysis and the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
To date, more than 200 million people around the world have been vaccinated with our vaccine. It is important to note that serious adverse events that are unrelated to the vaccine are unfortunately likely to occur at a similar rate as they would in the general population."
