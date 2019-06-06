NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a road rage shooting that left one woman injured Thursday evening.
Police say around 5:30 p.m., a car leaving CMA Fest got onto I-24 West from Shelby Avenue. Police say between Shelby Ave and the Spring St exit, there was an altercation with another car on the interstate.
Someone in the other car fired a shot into the passenger side of the victim's car, hitting a woman in the leg. The driver got off the highway and pulled onto Spring St. The victim was transported to the hospital. Her injuries are not life-threatening.
The driver who was with the woman remained on scene, and he was arrested for driving under the influence.
Police say the driver and the woman who was shot are both from out of town.
Police are describing it as a road rage incident. The shooter's car fled the scene. Police are on the lookout for a gray SUV, possibly a Nissan.
Police are asking anyone who saw or has dash cam video of the incident to call police at 615-862-8600.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.
