The woman killed in a crash involving two vehicles Friday at 7 p.m. in a construction area on I-440 West at the I-40 interchange is identified as Chanera Blackwell, 41, of Nashville.
The investigation shows that Blackwell was traveling west on I-440 when another car came into her lane. The two cars never made contact; however, Blackwell's 2002 Ford Expedition began to fishtail and left the roadway stiking a rock wall and guardrail. Blackwell was not wearing a seat belt. She was transported to Vanderbilt Hospital where she later died.
Reed Reish, 36 of Fayetville, Tenn., was driving the other vehicle, 2018 Ford van. He says he didn't see any other vehicles as he began merging. There was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement at the scene. No charges have been placed. The District Attorney’s Office will review the completed investigation.
