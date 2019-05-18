MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - One pedestrian is dead and another injured after an overnight deadly crash on the 1200 block of NW Broad Street in Murfreesboro.
According to Murfreesboro Police, investigators responded around 10 p.m. when two adults later identified as 45-year-old Julie Wilkerson and 46-year-old Jimmy Layhew Jr. were struck by a 2003 Saturn SI3 traveling southeast in the right lane.
Both Wilkerson and Layhew were transported to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. Wilkerson died from her injuries. Layhew was later flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is recovering and is in stable condition.
The 23-year-old driver in the crash was not injured. It is unclear if charges will be filed at this time. Investigators are still working to determine details of the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.