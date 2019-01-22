MADISON, TN (WSMV) - A woman is dead after an altercation escalated into a stabbing at a condominium complex in Madison overnight.
Police the stabbing happened outside in a stairwell at the Neelys Bend Condominiums around midnight Tuesday.
The victim was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. He name has not been released by authorities.
Investigators said they are unsure who lived inside the condo and why the victim was at the complex.
A friend of the victim who witnessed the deadly attack is reportedly cooperating with police.
Officers towed away the victim's Jeep from the scene.
Police have not yet identified the suspect.
