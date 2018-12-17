NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman was killed in a shooting at a home in Hermitage overnight.

A neighbor called police around 9:30 p.m. Sunday telling them a woman had been shot in the 800 block of Netherlands Drive.

Police said the suspect was found inside the home.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Police are still working to determine the relationship between the victim and the suspect and any possible motives.

