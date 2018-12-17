NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman was killed in a shooting at a home in Hermitage overnight.
A neighbor called police around 9:30 p.m. Sunday telling them a woman had been shot in the 800 block of Netherlands Drive.
Police said the suspect was inside the house when they arrived and was taken into custody.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Police are still working to determine the relationship between the victim and the suspect and any possible motives.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.