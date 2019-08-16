NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center overnight after being hit by a car on the 4000 block of Nolensville Pike.
According to Metro Police, the woman who has not been identified was pronounced dead at the hospital. The investigation is still in the early stages.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
