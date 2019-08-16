NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The person struck and killed by a car Thursday night on Nolensville Pike at Edmondson Pike has been identified as a 52-year-old homeless woman.
Police say the preliminary investigation shows the woman entered the roadway and was hit by a car that left the scene. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.
The vehicle was a 2007 GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by 23-year-old Cosme Pena. Police say Pena returned to the scene after he heard reports someone had been hit.
Pena told officers he thought he hit the curb when he turned right onto Nolensville Pike from Edmondson Pike. Police say Pena fully cooperated with investigators.
Police will review video evidence to confirm Pena's statement as there were no other witnesses to the fatal crash.
