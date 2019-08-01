CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Clarksville woman was killed Wednesday night in the area of Tiny Town Road and Preachers Mill Road when she tried to cross the road and was struck by a Dodge Durango.
According to Clarksville Police, the 47-year-old victim was transported to the hospital and later died from her injuries. The Durango, driven by a 32-year-old woman, was traveling east at the time of the crash.
The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.