MADISON, TN (WSMV) - A woman was killed in a shooting Friday night in Madison.
Police say officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 100 block of Cumberland Avenue. The victim was returning home from the store when she ran inside her home, saying she had been shot. Officers discovered the woman was shot in the abdomen.
She did not tell police what happened and her roommates said they did not hear anything that sounded like a gunshot. A neighbor, however, said he heard what sounded like two gunshots prior to the incident.
The victim was taken to Skyline Medical Center with critical life threatening injuries. She was pronounced dead at Skyline.
