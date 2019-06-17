NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the type of car that struck and killed a woman Sunday night on Murfreesboro Pike in a hit-and-run crash.
Police said they believe the car that struck Jeanne Marie Rossi, 70, was likely a brown 1994 Chevrolet Astro van that has significant front-end damage, including a broken headlight.
The crash occurred Sunday around 10:50 p.m. near the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Wilhagan Road.
Police said Rossi, who was visiting Nashville with her sister and at the Best Western on Murfreesboro Pike. Rossi, her sister and a friend had been to eat at Wilhagan’s Sports Bar and were walking back to the hotel.
They were in the Murfreesboro Road crosswalk when Rossi was hit by a southbound vehicle. She died at the scene. The sister and friend were walking ahead of Rossi and were not able to describe the vehicle.
Anyone with information about the car with recent and significant front-end damage, should call Metro Police at 615-862-8600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.