WOODBURY, TN (WSMV) – A woman was killed in a head-on crash in Woodbury Sunday afternoon.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the crash happened in the 5800 block of Sparta Pike at around 12:27 p.m. Sunday. Debbie Gregory, 61, was driving her Honda Accord westbound on Sparta Pike and crossed the double yellow lines into the eastbound lanes for unknown reasons. Gregory’s car crashed head-on into a Ford F-350 driven by 72-year-old Albert Waggoner.
Gregory was killed in the crash while Waggoner was not injured. Both were wearing seatbelts.
