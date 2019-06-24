BUCKSNORT, TN (WSMV) - A woman has died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 40 eastbound in Hickman County.
According to Bucksnort Fire and Rescue, the reported head-on crash involving a dark-colored Acura and a PRIME Inc. Transport tractor-trailer occurred around 5:15 a.m. at mile marker 155 near Bucksnort. Several agencies aided at the scene, and the interstate was shut down for several hours.
A passenger in the Acura was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in stable condition. The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.
The victim has not yet been identified pending next of kin notification.
News4 has chosen not to show up-close photos of the car, those can be found on a Facebook post here on the Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page.
