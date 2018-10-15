NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- A fatal car crash on I-65 near Berry Hill left commuters in traffic for hours on Sunday evening.
Around 5:30 p.m., a Ford Edge skidded over the retaining wall, rolling onto I-65 North. The driver reportedly was trying to navigate a curve onto I-440 West.
The driver lost control of her vehicle, resulting in the fatal accident.
She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
It is unknown how the driver lost control of her vehicle.
