NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman is dead after a car crash in the 4000 of Hillsboro Pike near midtown Saturday afternoon.

Police say 59-year-old Karen Stewart was driving her 2014 Lincoln sedan at 12:30 p.m. when it ran off Hillsboro Pike and hit a telephone pole. Her car was then hit from behind by a Nissan Sentra, but the impact with the pole and Nissan do not appear to be significant.

Stewart was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died. There was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement. 

Prior to the crash, Stewart had reportedly said she wasn't feeling well and was headed to a walk-in clinic.  

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Ethan

