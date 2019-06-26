CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman died in a single vehicle crash on Dunbar Cave Road in Clarksville.
According to police, a woman in her 50s was driving her Toyota Sequoia west on Dunbar Cave Road toward Wilma Rudolph Boulevard when her vehicle went off the right side of the roadway for an unknown reason.
The car crashed into a tree near the 580 block of Dunbar Cave Road, between Wingate Drive and Idlewood Drive. The woman was taken in an ambulance from the accident and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Investigator Atkins at 931-648-0656, ext. 5136
