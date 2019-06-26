Police lights
(KCTV5 News)

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman died in a single vehicle crash on Dunbar Cave Road in Clarksville.

According to police, a woman in her 50s was driving her Toyota Sequoia west on Dunbar Cave Road toward Wilma Rudolph Boulevard when her vehicle went off the right side of the roadway for an unknown reason.

The car crashed into a tree near the 580 block of Dunbar Cave Road, between Wingate Drive and Idlewood Drive. The woman was taken in an ambulance from the accident and was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Investigator Atkins at 931-648-0656, ext. 5136

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send Ethan story ideas, food recommendations and sports debate topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @ethanWSMV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.