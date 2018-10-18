A woman is dead from a car crash late Wednesday night on Donelson Pike, according to police.
Police said Dena Delores Jones, 54, of Clarksville, died after apparently making a U-turn when she pulled into the path of a Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Jacob Demonbreun, 34, of Old Hickory.
The truck struck the driver's side of Jones' Nissan Sentra.
Jones was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died. Demonbreun was not hurt.
Police said the preliminary investigation showed failure to yield by Jones to be the contributing factor to the crash.
