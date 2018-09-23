INDIAN MOUND, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed they were called in to assist with an investigation into a brutal crime that left one dead and one injured in their in Indian Mound home on Sunday.
Officials with the Stewart Co. Sheriff's Dept. said they believe a couple walked into a robbery in progress at their home on Rorie Hollow Road.
Official sources told News4 the couple was returning home from church that morning when the robbery allegedly bound the victims and roughed them up.
Then, officials said, the suspect set fire to the victims' home and took off in their black 2005 Chrysler 300 with the Tennessee tag #447-MBC (pictured).
The suspect remains at-large. The individual is described as a white man around 5-foot-6-inches tall with a medium build and thinning hair.
The female victim, identified as 63-year-old Brenda Smith, was killed by the suspect, but her cause of death is unknown and will be confirmed by an autopsy.
The male victim was able to break free from his restrains and ride his lawn mower to a neighbor's house to ask for help, a source told News4.
Then, sources say, the male victim rode his lawn mower back to the house and pulled his wife from the burning home.
Officials said the man was taken to Tennova Medical Center for injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.
TBI officials told News4 their investigation into the incident "continues to be very active and ongoing."
Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.