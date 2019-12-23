NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Police say a woman attempting to cross Bell Road on Saturday afternoon was struck by a vehicle, and has died from those injuries.
According to the report, 71-year-old Rose Rolan was trying to cross Bell Road outside of a crosswalk, near Hickory Hollow Lane at 1:3pm Saturday.
She walked out in front of a 2019 4Runner driven by 30-year-old Charlie Turcios, who was unable to avoid striking her. Rolan was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Police reported Monday that she has died.
Turcios was issued a citation for driving without a license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.