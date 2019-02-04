SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Smyrna on Sunday night.
The wreck happened around 10 p.m. on Sam Ridley Parkway in front of Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.
According to police, an SUV almost struck two vehicles before crashing into a ditch in front of the emergency room area.
Authorities said none of the vehicle's passengers were wearing seat belts.
Both the driver and front seat passenger were ejected from the SUV.
The driver, identified by police as Ashli Nicole Parker of Murfreesboro, was pronounced dead by hospital staff.
The 15-year-old front seat passenger was critically injured and was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
The 8-year-old passenger in the back seat is reportedly in stable condition and was taken by ambulance to VUMC.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
