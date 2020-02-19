NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - You may remember, a woman was hit and killed by a car as she crossed Rosa Parks Boulevard late last month.
It was one of several deaths in what's already a violent year for pedestrian crashes. Friends of that woman say her story is far more than just a statistic.
"I've probably made this walk easily 500 times," said Steven Young, stepping over some railroad tracks as he walked to a homeless camp nearby.
Working through his Home Street Home Ministries, Steven would often come to this camp to visit a good friend, Belinda Browning.
"She had a mother hen personality," said Young. "She was a lot of em's best friend out here, and she shared what little she had with everybody."
That meant making sure everyone in her camp was cared for and fed.
Belinda hasn't been at her old tent for a few weeks. She'd just managed to get an apartment when late last month, she was crossing Rosa Parks Boulevard and was hit and killed by a car.
"It hit me hard," said Steven. "It hit me hard with Belinda."
Steven fears many people in the homeless community will be hit and killed this year.
"It's a lack of a place for them to go to get off the streets," he said. "It's a lack of programs that will help them transition from being homeless. It's also growth and traffic."
Steven wants Belinda's story to help make changes in the city where she lived. Today, a little sign on a post on Rosa Parks Boulevard says simply, 'Pray'. Steven doesn't know why it's there or who put it there, but he's glad it's at the place where he lost a good friend.
"She's missed a lot," he said. "It's sad. It's sad."
