HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police has identified a 57-year-old woman who was killed by an SUV while crossing Old Hickory Blvd. in Hermitage on Wednesday evening.
Doris Tyler McElroy was attempting to cross the street with her 21-year-old daughter Page Tyler when McElroy was struck by a 2010 Mercedes SUV driven by a Mt. Juliet woman.
McElroy and her daughter were reportedly walking toward the Firestone at 4920 Old Hickory Blvd. where they had parked their vehicle. Page Tyler was not injured.
Both McElroy and Tyler were crossing in an area with no crosswalk and in an area that was poorly lit. The Mt. Juliet woman told investigators that she was unable to avoid the collision.
McElroy was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died. There was no indication of any drug or alcohol involvement in the deadly crash, and no charges are anticipated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.