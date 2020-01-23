NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A woman has died after being hit by a car in the 6300 block of Charlotte Pike at Watts Lane.
Metro Nashville Police say the incident happened at around 4:30 p.m. The woman was taken to a hospital where she died.
RIGHT NOW - Metro Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a car in the 6300 block of Charlotte Pike at Watts Lane.Police say she died at the hospital.Working to learn more details. pic.twitter.com/lllNm7uJUC— Alexandria Adams (@AlexandriaaTV) January 23, 2020
Fatal collision now being worked in the 6300 block of Charlotte Pk at Watts Lane. A female pedestrian struck by a car at 4:30 p.m. has died at the hospital. pic.twitter.com/NAbRo3nhG0— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 23, 2020
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.