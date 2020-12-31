DICKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A woman was killed and a baby was injured in an early morning crash on Thursday in Dickson County.
Tennessee Highway Patrol says 34-year-old Celli Schrader was driving just after 3 a.m. west on I-840 and started to merge onto I-40 when she overcorrected the turned. Her vehicle then reportedly began to roll onto the eastbound side of I-840.
According to THP, Schrader was wearing a seat belt, but due to the disrepair and extensive fraying of it she was ejected.
A 1-year-old baby was already reportedly in the vehicle and sustained injuries. Troopers say the baby was properly buckled in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.