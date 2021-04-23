NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man is dead and a woman in jail after his body was found along I-65 in warren county in Kentucky.
A close friend spoke exclusively to News4 about who Patrick Washington was, and the shock she feels after learning he was killed.
Lastaci Griffin said she’s been friends with Patrick Washington (who she called pat) for about 9 years. "Patrick was a good man…he took care of his family, he took care of his friends," said Griffin.
Griffin added, "I didn’t want to believe it. I kept checking my phone …I kept messaging him. But when I saw it on the news website…that’s when I broke down."
Griffin told News4 she saw him last Saturday. By Monday, He was reported missing by his father after his jeep was found with bullet holes in it and abandoned on the shoulder of I-65 in Madison.
Washington’s body was found shot to death in a ditch on I-65 near Bowling Green and Jatecia Lake was arrested in connection to his death.
