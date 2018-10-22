CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 21-year-old woman is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after an earlier pedestrian crash on the campus of Austin Peay State University.
According to Clarksville Police, the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. when an 18-year-old male driver of a black Tahoe turned left off of 8th Street onto Marion Street. The driver reportedly did not see the pedestrian in the crosswalk and struck her.
The woman was taken to the hospital with bruises and road rash. The driver was cited for failure to use reasonable care.
