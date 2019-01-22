ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - A woman was seriously injured in a collision involving a U.S. Postal Service semi truck in Antioch on Tuesday morning.
The wreck happened at the intersection of Bell Road and Mt. View Road around 5 a.m.
The female driver was taken to a local hospital after being extricated from her vehicle. She has since been upgraded from critical condition.
The woman's children were also inside the vehicle but were not injured.
Officials are continuing to investigate the cause of the wreck.
UPDATE: Police have reopened 2 lanes at Bell Road and Mt. View Rd intersection. Part of the right hand lane remains closed, with the postal truck blocking it. pic.twitter.com/uTPvUPLIwQ— Alexandria Adams (@AlexandriaaTV) January 22, 2019
