ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - A woman was seriously injured in a collision involving a U.S. Postal Service semi truck in Antioch on Tuesday morning.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Bell Road and Mt. View Road around 5 a.m.

The female driver was taken to a local hospital after being extricated from her vehicle. She has since been upgraded from critical condition.

The woman's children were also inside the vehicle but were not injured.

Officials are continuing to investigate the cause of the wreck.

